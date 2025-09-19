Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.