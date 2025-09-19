Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IYF opened at $126.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.66. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $127.33.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

