Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.82). Approximately 4,604,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 1,479,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.55).

Ceres Power Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £276.58 million, a PE ratio of -974.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

