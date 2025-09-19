Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading 17.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.82). 4,604,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 1,479,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.55).

Ceres Power Trading Up 6.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of £276.58 million, a PE ratio of -974.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

