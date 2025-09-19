Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 43,561.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,516,000 after buying an additional 1,594,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cencora by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after buying an additional 1,364,433 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 4,459.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,321,000 after buying an additional 975,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cencora by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after buying an additional 787,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $181,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COR. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $290.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.56. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,080,900. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

