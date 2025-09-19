Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,693 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,723.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $391,788,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $108,958,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,951,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $467.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $467.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.20.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

