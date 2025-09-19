Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

