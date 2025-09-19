CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $81.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX opened at $60.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. CarMax has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%.The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

