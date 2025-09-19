Carla Gatzke Sells 9,944 Shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Carla Gatzke sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $229,606.96. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 721,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,648,721.24. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daktronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.90 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAKT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Daktronics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 94.3% in the first quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,758,000 after buying an additional 2,899,263 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,076,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,650,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after buying an additional 179,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Daktronics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 82.6% in the first quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 749,444 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.