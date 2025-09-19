Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.33.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

