Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,921 Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $894,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.13.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,959.80. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $474.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $453.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

