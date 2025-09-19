Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,400 The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.83. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

