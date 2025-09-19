Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,367,000 after buying an additional 230,105 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $3,934,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,527,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 370,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,501,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,970,000 after purchasing an additional 521,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.3199 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

