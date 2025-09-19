Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.62 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

