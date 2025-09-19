Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $108,000 in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research lowered Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $119.58.

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average of $112.19.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

