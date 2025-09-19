Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $10.13 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 2.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cintas by 646.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.63.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

