Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,524.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,466.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,720.23. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,300.00 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,101.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

