Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,405,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,497,000 after buying an additional 3,884,005 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,536,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,815,000 after purchasing an additional 753,524 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,859,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,099,000 after buying an additional 568,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,605,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,395,000 after acquiring an additional 453,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.87 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

