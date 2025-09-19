Canoe Financial LP Takes Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 606,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,983,000. Capital One Financial comprises 1.8% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.9%

COF stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

