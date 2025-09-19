Canoe Financial LP Sells 15,758 Shares of TFI International Inc. $TFII

Canoe Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,758 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 60.6% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TFI International by 877.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,442 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in TFI International by 46.9% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in TFI International by 10.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $108.00 price objective on TFI International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.06.

TFI International Stock Up 0.9%

TFI International stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.47. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.48%.The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

