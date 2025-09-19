Canoe Financial LP Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Canoe Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.11% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,209,000 after buying an additional 1,137,586 shares during the period. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,900,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,900,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,791,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,761,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $92.42.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

