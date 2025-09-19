Canoe Financial LP Raises Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,281 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 122,962 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 3.1% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $214,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $341.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $342.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.20.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

