Canoe Financial LP Purchases Shares of 257,500 Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 257,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.4135 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.77%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.