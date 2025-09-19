Canoe Financial LP Purchases Shares of 257,500 Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 257,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,653,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SU stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $43.48.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.4135 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.77%.
Suncor Energy Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
