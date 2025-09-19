Canoe Financial LP Purchases 232,624 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,624 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up 2.4% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.77% of Restaurant Brands International worth $168,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 953,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $432,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 90.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 563,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 268,511 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Northcoast Research cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE QSR opened at $62.91 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

