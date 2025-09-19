Canoe Financial LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

Canoe Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $51,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Graco by 41.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 982.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE:GGG opened at $85.04 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

