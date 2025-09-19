Canoe Financial LP Has $36.38 Million Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Canoe Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,900 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.13% of Expand Energy worth $36,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,757,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.96.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 589.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXE shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXE

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.