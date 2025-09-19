Canoe Financial LP Buys 125,740 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 806,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,740 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $102,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.43. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

