Bytes Technology Group’s (BYIT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 410 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYIT. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 638 price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group from GBX 575 to GBX 470 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 660 to GBX 390 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 477.

LON BYIT opened at GBX 395.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 378.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bytes Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 317.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 563. The stock has a market capitalization of £956.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,803.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Anna Vikstrom Persson acquired 13,000 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 386 per share, with a total value of £50,180. Also, insider Ross Paterson acquired 10,122 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 393 per share, for a total transaction of £39,779.46. Insiders purchased a total of 61,347 shares of company stock worth $23,941,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware, and AI and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

