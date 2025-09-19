Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 1.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after acquiring an additional 141,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 121,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $131.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.24 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

