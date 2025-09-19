Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 234,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

