Brokerages Set nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) PT at $87.00

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.4286.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,208,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,670. The trade was a 67.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $267,270.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,202.25. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,443,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 382.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 88,541 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 71.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $98.65 on Friday. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

