Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 44,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $242.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.22. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.21 and a 52 week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

