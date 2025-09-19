Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $760,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $6,406,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,965 shares of company stock valued at $551,536. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.30.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $188.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

