Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$234.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$214.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$211.62. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$186.10 and a 1-year high of C$258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BYD shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$244.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$259.18.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

