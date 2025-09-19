Blake Cannavo Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Native Mineral Resources (ASX:NMR) Stock

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR – Get Free Report) insider Blake Cannavo bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$400,000.00.

Blake Cannavo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Blake Cannavo sold 20,000,000 shares of Native Mineral Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.16, for a total transaction of A$3,200,000.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -65.04.

About Native Mineral Resources

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Queensland and Western Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and precious and base metal deposits. The company’s flagship property is the Palmerville project that comprises 9 exploration permits located in Queensland.

