Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 991,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

Beam Global Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Global by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beam Global by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEEM opened at $3.04 on Friday. Beam Global has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 69.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

