Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1%

T opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.