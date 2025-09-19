Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.79.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $416.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 240.95, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

