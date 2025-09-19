Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll Sells 11,000,000 Shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Redwire Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of RDW stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Redwire Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.49.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). Redwire had a negative net margin of 71.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Industrial Partners LP lifted its position in Redwire by 139.3% in the second quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP now owns 85,496,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765,262 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the second quarter worth $36,206,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwire during the second quarter worth $32,652,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redwire by 77.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 407,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its stake in Redwire by 24.8% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 496,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Redwire from $21.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on Redwire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Redwire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Redwire in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

