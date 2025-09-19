Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Decreases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 953,361 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $817,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
