Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after buying an additional 4,903,969 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $127,892,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CMG opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

