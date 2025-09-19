Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.30 and last traded at $75.24, with a volume of 4175884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,904,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,189,000 after acquiring an additional 157,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,544,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,487 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,062,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,883,000 after purchasing an additional 670,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,615,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,714,000 after purchasing an additional 319,867 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

