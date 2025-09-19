Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Autoscope Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

AATC stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.64. Autoscope Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 25.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 851.0%. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.