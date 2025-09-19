Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 35,655 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $108.41 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $112.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

