Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.72.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $226.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.82 and a 200 day moving average of $240.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.60 and a 12 month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

