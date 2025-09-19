Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.86%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

