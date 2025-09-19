Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 431 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,367,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $416.85 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.43 and its 200-day moving average is $307.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.95, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.