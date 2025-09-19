Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 402 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.33.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $364.88 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

