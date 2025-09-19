Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) vs. Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) Financial Comparison

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Worksport”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $17.19 billion 0.28 $430.30 million $27.38 8.96 Worksport $8.48 million 2.65 -$16.16 million ($6.60) -0.51

Profitability

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asbury Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 3.13% 15.41% 5.38% Worksport -134.19% -93.40% -65.91%

Risk & Volatility

Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Worksport 0 0 3 0 3.00

Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus price target of $249.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. Worksport has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 312.98%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Worksport on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and disability and accident insurance. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

