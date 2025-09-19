ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August $PAUG

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $42.32 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $820.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

